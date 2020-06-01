The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, was represented by Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command at the inauguration.

Ibas said that the centre would be used to isolate positive but asymptomatic persons, saying that it was part of NN’s proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“The Nigerian Navy identified the need for increase its isolation centres as a proactive measure toward quick response to the COVID-19 management.

“Especially in situations where other facilities are overwhelmed with high number of patients, this 40-bed isolation centre which we are about to put to use immediately is part of the contributions of the Nigerian Navy to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The isolation centre will be used to isolate positive but asymptomatic persons under strict guidance of trained medical personnel with technical support from the Lagos State Government,” he said.

He said that as there was an increase in exposure to the virus, there was also an increase in the number of confirmed cases, thereby causing isolation centres to be limited.

“An increase in exposure to the virus will lead to an increase in the number of confirmed positive cases.

“Therefore, the management of positive cases includes the isolation of the infected persons to reduce the chances of further spread in the community.

“Isolation centres have been established across the country to isolate and manage confirmed cases,however, as more cases are confirmed, there arises the need for more centres for the isolation of people to reduce the risk of further transmission,” he said.

He said the NN could not afford to take any chances, especially, looking at how compacted their ships were.

“From what we have been hearing, somebody can have the virus but asymptomatic, that means it is possible that it can be spread to others.

“And you know by the nature of our work-space in the ship ,which is enclosed compartment, we can’t afford to have a high rate of such,” he said.

He said that the NN had been in contact with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos, since the project was conceived, saying that the NN would continue to contribute its quota to ensure that the pandemic was curtailed soon.

“Since this project was conceived, up till the commissioning, the NCDC is in support of the NN policy for the health care need of personnel as championed by the CNS.

“The NN will continue with this type of programme where necessary in other parts of the country where we have a high concentration of naval personnel,” he said.

The CNS also used the opportunity to seek God’s guidance over naval personnel and the Armed Forces in general.

“As the NN celebrates its 64th anniversary, we pray that God Almighty continues to shower his blessings upon all our sailors, families, the leadership of the NN and the armed forces,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a tour round the facility showed that each room houses four beds.

NAN also reports that the facility was divided into two sections where one section would accommodate those that were not symptomatic.

The other section which housed oxygen ventilators would be for those that would require some level of management before the arrival of NCDC officials.

The Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19 is a pandemic which had affected virtually every country in the world, the first case in Nigeria was reported on Feb. 27, 2020 in Lagos.

The disease has spread to 35 of the 36 states with 9,202 confirmed cases in Nigeria while Lagos State has recorded the highest number with 4,337 confirmed cases and 3,585 active cases.