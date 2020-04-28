Nasarawa has recorded its index case of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), according to state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

During a press conference on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the governor said the index case is a woman who recently travelled from Kano to Kokona local government area of Nasarawa.

Kano has recorded a total of 77 coronavirus cases, the third highest in Nigeria, behind Lagos (764) and the Federal Capital Territory (157).

"We already evacuated the lady from Kokona to Lafia where we have better facilities to take care of her.

"We have also isolated the family where she came from so that we can conduct a proper test to ensure that her family members are not infected," the governor said.

Nigeria has recorded 1,337 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 27.

255 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.