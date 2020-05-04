Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy Governor of the state who doubled as State Taskforce on COVID-19, disclosed this on Monday in Lafia while briefing newsmen on the update of the their activities to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women had escaped from the quarantine centre on Sunday during a protest over alleged poor feeding and neglect by the state government.

Those quarantined include over 200 travellers from high risk states as well as returnee Quranic education pupils (Almajirai) from Bauchi State.

The Deputy Governor said, “it is true there was a protest by those quarantined at the holding centre at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia and four women escaped during the protest.

“All the women were traced and had since been returned to the centre for continued evaluation before they are release if found to be free of the virus.

“We are not holding them because we hate them, but it was aimed at ensuring that people from high risks areas are properly checked and certified to be free of the virus before they meet their families.”

He further explained that they were properly taken care of contrary to the insinuation making the round.

“Humans naturally do not want to be confined to one place, that was just the reason for the protest and not because of poor feeding or neglect,” the deputy governor added.

He also said that samples from many of them were already taken for testing with some found positive, while other results were still being awaited.

NAN reports that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had directed that all travellers from high risks states be quarantined, tested and certified free of the virus before they are allowed to go.

NAN also report that Nasarawa state has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and One death from the virus.