The clerics endorsed the decision during a meeting with the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, in his office at Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Muslim Clerics in the state, Sheu Muhzinu Ajagbemokeferi, said that the decision of the state government could not have come at a better time, considering the effect of the Coronavirus disease.

Ajagbemokeferi said that the Holy Quran supported the move of the government to avoid the spread of the disease among worshipers.

He, therefore, assured the government of the clerics’ total support for the suspension of large religious gatherings.

Ajagbemokeferi assured the commissioner of their support for further steps of the government to curb the spread of the global pandemic in the state, while praying for God’s mercy at finding a lasting solution.

Earlier, the commissioner said the government’s directive was to safeguard the lives of the people, while all efforts were geared toward stemming the spread of the disease in Lagos.

Elegushi, however, expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance by religious bodies so far.

He hoped that there would be a total prevention of the disease by the time all worshipers keyed into the social distance policy and proper hygiene in the state.

Elegushi urged the clerics to always provide verified information to their members, as released by government, in order to check the spread of fake news, which often times lead to fear and panic.

The commissioner, however, advised that all incoming travellers, especially from endemic abodes, must as a matter of civic obligation isolate themselves for a specified period of 14 days; for safety purposes.

According to him, anybody with no serious engagement should observe the stay at home policy to avoid further spread of the disease.