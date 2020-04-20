Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the palliative was provided under the “MURIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme” launched last month.

Akintola said that Muslims from all parts of the country have been donating to the scheme.

“The money realised is being steadily channeled to widows, orphans and other vulnerable Nigerians through the state chairmen of the organisation.

“As at midnight of Sunday, April 19, the scheme has netted N2.2 million.

“To date, we have disbursed N2.03 million, leaving cash balance N177,500,’’ he said.

He said the disbursements were channeled through the chairmen of state branches of MURIC.

“The chairmen, operating at the grassroots level, have been able to identify vulnerable Nigerians and give them relief materials in cash and kind.

“Through this method, we have been able to bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians in our own little way.’’

In Lagos, he said, the state chapter of MURIC carried out a ‘three-Day Feed the Hungry’ campaign last week where rice and other items were distributed to the vulnerable groups.

“Our Katsina State chapter, under Aminu Yalwa and MURIC’s Ambassador to the state, Mohammed Ruma, presented cartons of spaghetti to the Katsina State Government,’’ he said.

Akintola said the organisation had also responded to distress calls from needy Nigerians by sending cash directly to their bank accounts.

“As little as N2,000 were shared and the reactions we get from them show the gravity of their plight.

“The depth of abject poverty among poor Nigerians during this lockdown is glaring.’’

He said that the distribution of the relief packages cut across all Nigerians, regardless of tribal or religious sentiment.

The director expressed the organisation’s appreciation to all donors “who made it possible for us to reduce hunger and suffering among Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

“We charge wealthy individuals to give more at this trying moments.

“Nigerians are hungry; give your neighbour something no matter how little,’’ he said.