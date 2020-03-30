The Mike Adenuga Foundation has donated the sum of N1.5 billion to Nigeria's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease which has become a global pandemic.

The foundation is owned by billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga Jr., owner of telecommunications giant, Globacom.

Of the large sum, N1 billion will go to the Central Bank of Nigeria-led private sector coalition which is coordinating efforts to raise funds from corporate bodies.

The remaining N500 million will go to the Lagos State government. The state has recorded most (68) of Nigeria's total of 111 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mike Adenuga [ThisDay]

Globacom's Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu, presented a cheque to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The Mike Adenuga Foundation will also be donating essential items such as sanitisers, masks, test kits, personal prospective equipment (PPEs), and respirators to help combat the pandemic.

Of Nigeria's total of 111 cases confirmed in 12 states, as of Monday, eight have recorded and two have died.