The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He said that SMS messages from the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) were sent to the aged.

The stimulus food package unveiled by the state government on March 27, comes in packs of raw food items, to be distributed to every local government in the state.

It is aimed at cushioning the effects of the 14-day lockdown directive by the state and Federal Governments.

Lawal said the message asked them to reply with a “YES”, “FOOD YES” or “SWITCH YES” if their registered home address with the agency was still valid.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture was collaborating with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) in order to be able to reach the targeted beneficiaries.

He said it was also to ensure fairness and evenness in the distribution of the stimulus packages.

Lawal noted the importance of each resident registering with the agency in order to assess social benefits like this in the future.

The commissioner, therefore, urged those concerned to quickly respond to the SMS, saying that they have till mid-day of March 31 2020.

He also reiterated that as soon as all responses are collated, beneficiaries would start receiving their stimulus emergency food package from the state government.