Three days after the Federal Government announced a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the government has said that markets in the three states would be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm everyday.

The National Co-ordinator of the Presidential Task Force on (coronavirus) COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, disclosed this on Wednesday during a briefing by members of the task force.

He said, “For markets, only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.”

Aliyu also said that supermarkets and food stores would be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 4:00, adding that business owners and managers have been advised to screen staff and customers before entry.

He said, “On arrival, all staff must be screened for a high temperature and all those found to have a high body temperature above 38, will be denied entry and advised to seek immediate medical attention.

“All deliveries for supplies and products for these supermarkets must be made between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am.”

He further warned shop owners that the total number of customers inside their stores must not exceed a third of the stores’ total capacity.

Sani also urged them to ensure that all shelves, aisles and stores are cleaned and disinfected before they close for the day.