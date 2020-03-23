A memo allegedly signed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Abba Kyari, insinuates that “some members of the House of Representatives are refusing to subject themselves to medical screening at airports,” as Nigeria grapples with a coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed one life.

Dated March 21, 2020, the memo was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

“As you are aware, these airport screenings are our primary line of defense and refusal by any citizen to subject themselves to these tests is a threat to our nation,” Kyari wrote.

The president’s CoS added that, “accordingly, you are kindly requested to direct all members of the House of Representatives who returned to Nigeria from foreign trips to report themselves to the nearest NCDC (Nigeria Center for Disease Control) test center with immediate effect.”

Letter signed by Abba Kyari to lawmakers (A source)

Kyari's office wasn't immediately available for comments on the leaked letter.

Pulse reports that it's also been difficult keeping worshipers away from Sunday service in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital, in the face of the pandemic.

The tally from Nigeria

Nigeria has confirmed 36 COVID-19 cases at the time of filing this.

One of the cases is dead, two have recovered and have been discharged from hospital while the rest are still being tended to by health workers.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have been detected in six states, including the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

Lagos has 24 cases, Abuja has 7 cases, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti and 1 in Edo.