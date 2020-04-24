The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has urged people in his constituency to stay at home and be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunpe gave the advice during his second round of distribution of food items to residents of Badagry on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 4,000 food packages, which consist of rice, beans, garri, fish, noodles and bags of salt were distributed among the aged, widows and the vulnerable.

The lawmaker begged the residents that even if the lockdown was extended, they should sacrifice and bear the pains.

“If you are alive when the pandemic is over, that is when you will think of building houses and aspire for good things of life.

“But if you don’t follow the directives by government and you are dead, that is the end.

“To keep us alive, we need to follow all the instructions by World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lagos State Government have laid down for us.

“If Government says stay home for three months, let us obey the order,” he said.

Hunpe said that it was imperative for him to continue the exercise since the lockdown still continues.

“I feel there is need for me to do something for my people the second time.

“On March 30, when we distributed food items, it was close to 5,000 packages, today we are distributing over 4,000.

“This is to support what the Federal Government and LASG is doing because they cannot do it alone, even we the elected members cannot do it alone.

“I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians and people of Badagry to please assist the vulnerable ones.

“There is no way we can distribute the items to all the households in Badagry. The packages are for the vulnerable ones, they should bear with us.

“We have shared over 500 food items to people within my house who heard that I’m around and still, many people are still on the queue outside,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the remaining packages would be shared from house to house in all the 20 wards in the constituency.

“We are going to touch the riverine areas with the food items because they are hungry there too,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Victoria Kuponu, a blind woman, commended the lawmaker for his efforts in reducing hunger caused by the lockdown.

Kuponu said that she would forever be grateful to the lawmaker for rescuing her during the period.