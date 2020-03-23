Mr Tunji Bello, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources gave the directive on Monday.

Bello in a statement he issued also directed the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to immediately give effect to the directive.

He said that this was in line with measures introduced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

“Under no circumstance should anyone be allowed to continue scavenging on the various dump sites across this state.

“Also LAWMA must ensure that Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators are only allowed to dump and depart immediately from the sites, no form of unwholesome business would be allowed to thrive on any of the dump sites.

“Also no form of gatherings either formal or informal by PSP operators will be allowed on the sites.”

The commissioner also appealed to the chairmen of the local government areas and local council development areas (LG/LCDA) to assist the state government to ensure that those concerned comply.

He said that they should discourage needless gathering of people in the streets and suburbs including street traders.

He also advised the LG/LCDA helmsmen to strictly ensure that large number of people are not allowed to gather at gaming and betting centres located within their localities at any point in time.

He said that it was important for council chairmen in the state to key into the various proactive preventive measures of the governor toward preventing the spread of the virus in the state.