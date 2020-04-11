The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Elegushi said that Lagos being the epic centre of coronavirus in the country needed to put measures in place that would help to curb the spread of the disease.

He insisted on continuous maintenance of the suspension status of congregational worship in all religious houses and worship centres all over the state, irrespective of the decision of the Federal Government’s lockdown directive.

He said that prior to the decision of the Federal Government to keep everyone at home, religious leaders and groups in Lagos State had met with the government and unanimously agreed to shut down worship centres and restrained worshippers from congregational worship.

”Considering the number of infected cases currently being handled at various lsolation Centres across the state, the government for now, cannot allow religious gatherings,” Elegushi said.

He said that the government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, in conjunction with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had already embarked on disinfecting some worship centres.

He said that they would also facilitate proper training of religious leaders on ways to disinfect their religious houses/centres from time to time.

According to him, all health instructions given will be implemented at all worship centres throughout the state.

”Since both religions in the state encourage body contact and handshakes, it is only imperative for any responsible government to take the measures Lagos State Government has taken, in order to save lives and protect its citizens.

”In the event that the Federal Government lifts the lockdown order on the state, the state’s earlier suspension of congressional religious gatherings remains, until Lagos State achieves a clean bill of health and clear coast medically,” Elegushi said.

The commissioner felicitated with Christians in the state on the celebration of the Easter Season, saying that after the victory over the disease, Lagosians would be free to further celebrate and thank God for restored health and safety.

He said that in the meantime, all celebrations for Easter must be observed indoors within individual families and residents should be hygienic and stay safe.