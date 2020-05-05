Another coronavirus patient has died in Lagos State, according to the government.

The Lagos Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, that the patient died on Monday, May 4, raising the state's death toll to 31 - the highest of any state in the country.

The deceased is a 35-year-old Nigerian man, according to the state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

The ministry also acknowledged the 76 new cases recorded on Monday, as previously announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The new death was not included in the NCDC's daily update late on Monday.

14 people were also released on Monday, raising the number of recovered and discharged patients in Lagos to 261.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,183 cases, 42.2% of Nigeria's total of 2,802.

Nigeria has recorded 2,802 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 4.

417 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 93 people have died.