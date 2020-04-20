Vedic Lifecare, a hospital in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, has temporarily shut down operations after two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital announced on Monday, April 20, 2020 that it tested its members of staff after it was discovered that an in-patient tested positive for the disease after discharge from the hospital.

The two members of staff were confirmed positive on Sunday, April 19, and are being managed at an isolation centre managed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"Till this moment, they do not show any symptoms," the statement signed by Vedic Management noted.

Vedic said its facility is currently closed off for decontamination and fumigation activities that may take three to four days. Other members of staff are also being tested pending the time the hospital will reopen.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria with 376 cases recorded, 60% of Nigeria's total.

The state recorded 187 new cases over the past week - 70 of those cases were recorded on Sunday alone, its highest single day record of new cases.

As of April 19, Nigeria has recorded 627 coronavirus cases in 21 states and the FCT. 170 people have recovered and been discharged, but 21 people have died.