This is essentially to address the problem associated with the restriction and promotion of social distancing in the fight against the spread of COVID -19.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, made the disclosure on Tuesday.

He said the neighbourhood food markets would hold in 27 selected public schools within 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Lawal said the Easter edition was sequel to the flag-off of the emergency neighbourhood food markets for residents of the state recently.

He explained that the aim of the exercise was to provide indigent residents access to food supplies during the restriction period to prevent panic buying.

Lawal said that the markets were makeshift markets within the neighbourhood for families that do not have the capacity to buy food stuffs in bulk to have access to a market during the period of lockdown in the state.

The commissioner explained that the markets would enable shoppers buy produce and other everyday needs, including beverages, vegetables, fish, poultry products, bread and other essential needs at affordable and farm gate prices.

According to him, the selected schools within which the markets are situated include St Judes Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ilupeju Primary School, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju; and Papa Ajao Primary School all in Mushin Local Government.

The list included Local Government Primary School, Idimu; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran in the Alimosho Local Government Area; Sijuade Primary School, Ijeshatedo; and Lagos Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere.

Obele Secondary School, Lawanson; and Aguda Grammar School, Aguda all in the Surulere Local Government Area; Ikeja Primary School, Opebi Primary School, Ikeja; and United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach.

Ijora Oloye Primary School; and Ire Akari Nursery and Primary School II, Iganmu, in the Apapa Local Government Area of the State.

St Jude Primary School, Ebute Meta, Fagba Junior Grammar School, Iju; Stadium Junior Grammar School, Ifako; Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota; and St George’s Primary School, Ikoyi; Araromi Baptist School, Beckley Road, Lagos Island.

St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu, Ajao Estate School, Anthony; Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja; Ejigbo Model Primary School, Ejigbo; and St Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Oke Oyinbo, Epe.

Anglican Primary School, Aradagun/Mosafejo Aworo/Ajido Road, Badagry; and Government Technical College, Awolowo Way, Oke Ota-Ona, Ikorodu.

Lawal said the Ministry, along with the state Ministry of Health, had put in place safety guidelines at each of the neighbourhood food and agricultural markets.

He added that officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch would be on ground to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Lawal, however, advised shoppers to adhere strictly to safety measures and take the necessary precautionary measures of social distancing while shopping.

The commissioner reiterated that people should not engage in panic buying as the makeshift food and agricultural markets had been put in place by the government to ameliorate people's suffering.

He advised residents to take individual responsibility during the restriction period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the state.