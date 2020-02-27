The ministry made the disclosure on its official Twitter account @LSMOH on Wednesday night.

It states: “The attention of @LSMOH has been drawn to news making the round about a suspected case of #COVID-19 @ReddingtonLagos.

“Action taken by @LSMOH– we are currently investigating; patient isolated at Mainland Hospital; blood samples taken for investigation, we await result.”

The ministry, however, called for calm, while urging Lagos residents not to panic as there was no confirmed case of Coronavirus yet in Lagos as at today.

It advised citizens to disregard any information about COVID-19 that did not emanate from the ministry, Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The ministry reassured residents that its vigilance levels were high and putting more measures in place to safeguard the state.