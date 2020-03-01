Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu condemned the act on Sunday, March 1, 2020, when he led some state government officials to the Infectious Disease Control Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu paid a visit to the Emergency Operations Centre and Biosecurity Unit at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Yaba, to see the level of preparedness and infrastructure put on ground to combat infectious diseases like coronavirus.

He said that it was unfortunate that Nigerians were taking advantage of a situation that needed collaborative efforts to tackle.

R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Medical Director, Mainland Hospital, Dr Abimbola Bowale, during an inspection visit to the Emergency Operations Centre and Biosecurity Unit at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Yaba, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Twitter @jidesanwoolu)

”It is very unfortunate that people- Nigerians and our brothers and sisters are taking advantage of a very unfortunate incident.

”It is condemnable, this is not a means to enrich yourself, it is really very unfortunate and we need to speak to ourselves.

”People are just abusing a rare opportunity. This is not something that is laughable, it is not something that anybody wishes for.

”In the event that people have it, you are hoarding it or you are selling at 500 to 600 per cent over and above what you used to sell it three days ago, I think it is unacceptable.

”I think people should ask their conscience what kind of life, what kind of people are we? We should be our brothers’ keeper,” the governor said.

He urged Lagosians and Nigerians in general to continue to ensure both personal and environmental hygiene.

According to him, it is about time people take all of these things very seriously and ensure it becomes part of their life.

”This is so that it is not when we have incident like this crisis, that we will begin to learn how to wash our hands, how to keep it safe, secure environment, and how to live healthy.

”People that have developed immunity against these things are people that have continued to live well, eat well and live in a very safe and secure environment,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to remain calm, as government would continue to do everything that was expected- both human and resources that were required, to tackle Coronavirus.