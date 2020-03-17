The Lagos State government is appealing to everyone who shared a British Airways flight with Nigeria’s newest Coronavirus case, to do the needful.

On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria confirmed its third case of the flu disease, from a 30-year-old female who arrived the country from the UK on March 13.

Lagos State Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi has now issued a public plea on his Twitter handle which reads: “If you are a passenger on flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March, 2020, stay at home and isolate yourself for 14 days.

"Call @LSMOH hotlines now; 08000corona, 08023169485,08033565529,08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653.

“Let's continue to support Lagos state government’s effort to break the circle of #COVID19 transmission in Lagos and Nigeria at Large.”