In order to increase COVID19 testing capacity in Lagos, the state government has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas of the State where citizens that fit the case definition of #COVID19 can visit to drop samples for testing.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this today at a Press Briefing to give situation report on #COVID19 in Lagos, noted that the strategy is geared towards bringing COVID19 testing opportunity closer to the people.

He added that the idea is also aimed at taking work strain off health workers that visit several local government for case search & sample collection stressing that the new arrangement would provide opportunity for people with symptoms to present themselves early for testing.

He said, “We have decentralized the locations where you can have yourself submitted for sampling and if you feel that you have any of the symptoms associated with COVID19, you can present yourself to this decentralized sampling stations”.

“They are not testing stations, they are sampling stations and If you meet the criteria for testing, you will be able to receive the counsel of the staff and your sample will be taken”.

While answering questions on the use of facemask for COVID19 prevention, Abayomi disclosed that wearing of face masks does not protect against COVID19 infection but rather protect people around an infected person from increase amount of aerosol generated from coughing or sneezing.

He said, “There is some theoretical evidence that the wearing of masks may indeed reduce the amount of droplets in the environment from the person that is infected and that is the reason why we are beginning to define the strategy of face masks for the general community.”

Abayomi disclosed that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has already given instructions that tailors and seamstresses should be commissioned to commence mass production of locally made face masks from a standard design that have been given to them.

He stated that the wearing of the home made mask is just to reduce the amount of droplets that may be produce and aerosolized by the process of coughing and sneezing.

He noted that the State is not encouraging the public to go and purchase medical mask because it would deprive the medical community of the medical mask that they require for their professional activity.