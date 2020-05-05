60 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been discharged in Lagos State.

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 that the patients, 40 males and 20 females, were discharged from isolation centres in Yaba, Eti-Osa, and Ibeju-Lekki.

"The patients, 31 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative in two consecutive readings," he said.

The state has now released a total of 321 coronavirus patients from care after recovery.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,183 cases, 42.2% of Nigeria's total of 2,802, as of May 4.

President Muhammadu Buhari this week lifted a 5-week long total lockdown of the state to allow the resumption of certain economic activities.

An overnight curfew is currently in place, alongside a mandatory wearing of face masks in public places to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday that Lagosians must do things right to ensure that easing the lockdown doesn't turn out to be a mistake.

"Easing the lockdown is not a reason for us to rush out and eschew all safety guidelines. We must all play out part and take responsibility," he warned.

Nigeria has recorded 2,802 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 4.

417 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 93 people have died.