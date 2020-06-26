Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that a total of 1,364 patients have so far been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos State.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 36 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 25 males and 11 females, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, 9 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 7 from Agidingbi, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1,364,” Sanwo-Olu said.