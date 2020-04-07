Another coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has been discharged from care in Lagos after recovering from the disease.

The patient was discharged on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, according to an announcement by the state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor said the latest case shows the state is winning in its fight against the disease.

"We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours," he said.

Lagos is the epicenter of coronavirus in Nigeria with 120 cases out of the country's total of 232 cases in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 6.

The new discharged case means the state has released 32 people from care after undergoing treatment. Two other patients who are American citizens have been evacuated back home to the United States.

Five people have died from coronavirus infection in Nigeria - two in Lagos, two in the FCT, and one in Edo.