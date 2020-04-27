15 coronavirus patients have been released in Lagos after recovery.

The state's Ministry of Health announced on Monday, April 27, 2020 that 11 female patients and four male patients were released from isolation facilities in Yaba and Onikan.

One of the discharged patients, according to the ministry, is an Indian.

The state has now released a total of 138 patients from medical care.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 731 cases recorded - 57.4% of the country's total. 19 patients have also died in the state, the highest in the country.

The state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Sunday, April 26 that wearing of face masks in public places will be made compulsory.

The state has been on lockdown since March 30, as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari. With the lockdown timeline set to expire at 11 pm on Monday, the president will address the country at 8 pm to provide an update.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 1273 cases in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of April 26.

239 people have recovered and been discharged, but 40 people have died.