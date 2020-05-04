14 patients who were receiving medical care for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered.

The state's Ministry of Health announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 that the patients were discharged from four isolation facilities across the state.

"The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH, and 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19," the ministry said.

A total of 261 patients have now been released in the state which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The state has recorded 1,107 cases, 43.3% of Nigeria's 2,558 cases; and recorded 30 deaths, also the highest of any state in the country.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 3.

400 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 87 people have died.