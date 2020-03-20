The House passed the resolution through voice vote sequel to the motion raised by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, under matter of public importance during plenary.

The lawmakers also urged residents to listen to the announcements on issues relating to the virus and ensure compliance so that the spread of the disease could end in the state.

Obasa said that enlightenment on the virus was not enough in the state to prevent its spread.

He said further that it would be hard to determine the number of people that had been infected by the dreaded virus in the state.

“We should not run from those who have the virus or wish them dead.

“The state government has taken positive steps on the matter by banning religious gatherings and ordering the closure of public and private schools in the state.

“However, the state government should do more through announcement and publicity on how to prevent its spread.

“Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, should speak Yoruba Language when relating about the matter to the public.

“This is to enable the residents of the state to have a better understanding of what he is saying,” he said.

Obasa noted that several people boarded commercial buses and several others board planes, adding that this virus could be transmitted that way.

The speaker added that money exchanged hands every time, while commuters that entered buses take files to their bosses in the office.

He said the market men and women should meet regularly to discuss the matter and how to prevent its spread.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other lawmakers took turns to express their views on the incident.

The lawmakers consequently agreed that the House should call on the governor to increase awareness and educate the people about the virus.

The motion was supported by all the lawmakers present at the plenary through a voice vote.

The speaker then directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to send a message to the governor on the issue as agreed upon by the lawmakers.