The matter was raised under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Mr Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I) during plenary and it was seconded by Mr Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I).

Shokunle, who chairs the House Committee on Health, said that it was important that the governor ensured adequate sensitisation of the people on the virus.

He said the state government should also implement the law passed by the 8th Assembly on Cancer and Diseases Control Institute.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that the state government should reach out to many organisations, including local government authorities.

“The House is calling on the state government to also sensitise the Community Development Areas, National Union of Road Transport Workers and others; so they could further pass the information to the people.

“The Commissioner for Education should ensure adequate campaigns on the virus in our public and private schools.

“We should also wear masks and wash our hands regularly and correctly. We can use handkerchiefs when we go to public gatherings,” he said.

Obasa thanked members for their contributions to the matter, stated that issue of placing a ban on airlines from the countries affected by Coronavirus, had to be re-considered due to the economic consequences.

The speaker also commended the governor for his swift efforts on the incident.

Obasa said the people that had contact with the Italian man, suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus, had been quarantined for further examination.

Contributing, Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, (Ikorodu I) said that residents of the state should be urged to comply with all the preventive measures.

Agunbiade advised that people should use dedicated telephone lines that had been released for the people to call where any case was being suspected.

Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa II) said that people should stop spreading fake news about Coronavirus.

Yishawu gave an example of where it was reported that the Italian man that was quarantined by the state government over Coronavirus wanted to escape from where he was being kept.

Also speaking, Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), thanked the state government for its efforts on the matter and advised the people not to spread the disease beyond where it was.

“It happened in China and not Nigeria, it is only one case that was reported in Lagos.

“We should know how to handle it. We know what happened during the time of Ebola, when the state government curtailed it.

“We should take our health issues with more seriousness. We have to take our hygiene seriously and protect ourselves from diseases.

“The people should be told the preventive measures. We should also educate our people.

“Our healthcare centres should use completely disposable materials, and the state government should invest in disposable materials, when handling issues relating to Coronavirus,” he said.

Others who contributed to the matter included Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (Lagos Island I), Mr Victor Akande (Ojo I), Mr Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland II).

Others are: Mr Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I), Mr Adedamola Richard (Ikeja II) and Mr Mojisola Macaulay (Amuwo Odofin I).