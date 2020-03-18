Due to the increase in Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, the governments of Kwara and Ogun state have taken precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

While Kwara State Government announced its readiness to close all public schools in the state from Monday, March 23, 2020, its counterpart in Ogun state has banned high-density gatherings of people at halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes and sports arenas.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara state Government, Rafiu Ajakaye , the decision to shut down the schools is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday, March 23rd. It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.”

On its part, Ogun state government said any gathering that brings either 50 or more people together has been banned for 30 days.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state government, Kunle Somorin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The statement reads, “The safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.

“Further to measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:

“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.

“This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitization on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital.

“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of coronavirus.”