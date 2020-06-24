Kwara Government says 17 more people have tested positive to coronavirus while six patients have twice tested negative and discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 217, with 130 patients discharged and five death recorded in the state.

“As at 9.50 p.m. on Tuesday, the number of active cases was 82, while 130 have so far been discharged and five deaths recorded,’’ he said.