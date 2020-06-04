Kwara government says 16 more people have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19), while seven patients have twice tested negative and discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the state government and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

According the Ajakaye, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 127, with 44 patients discharged and one death recorded in the state.

“As at 9:45 pm on Wednesday, the number of active cases is now 82, while 44 have so far been discharged and one death recorded,” he said.