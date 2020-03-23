The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Lokoja.

Fanwo said: “Only workers from GL 1 to 13 are affected by the directive to stay at home while GL 14 and above are to report at their offices.

“Those rendering essential services are to continue to go to their workplaces as they are not affected by the work from home directive,” Fanwo said.

According to Fanwo, the decision, a preventive measure is subject to review after the first week beginning from March 23.

The state is yet to record a single case of the deadly disease.

Fanwo, however, said that civil servants on critical duties will be communicated by the state Head of Service on how to keep the system running.

He explained that Gov. Yahaya Bello approved the measure to ensure prevention and contain spread of the virus through contacts at government offices across the state.

“The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the virus do not find its way to the state and if it does, government is prepared to control and manage it,” the statement said.

The commissioner urged residents to ensure adherence to health instructions released by the state’s Ministry of Health on how to prevent the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene.