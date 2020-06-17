31 people were killed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency's Tuesday update showed that the number of fatalities increased from 424 to 455 in the past 24 hours.

The majority of deaths have been recorded in Lagos State (107), the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, followed by 50 in Kano, and 30 in Borno.

The NCDC's daily update also showed that 490 new cases of the highly infectious disease were detected in the past 24 hours.

Lagos recorded 142 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with 60, Bayelsa with 54, Rivers with 39, Delta with 37, and Oyo with 30.

26 new cases were also recorded in Kaduna, 23 in Imo, 19 in Enugu, 17 in Kwara, 11 in Gombe, and 10 in Edo.

Other states that recorded new cases on Tuesday are Bauchi (8), Ogun (7), Borno (6), and Benue (1).

The total number of cases recorded in 35 states and the FCT now stands at 17,148.

274 people who have recovered from the disease were released on Tuesday, raising the total number of recovered patients to 5,623.