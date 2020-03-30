The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has called on telecommunication companies in the country to ease the pains of Nigerians as the country deals with a biting coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 111 confirmed cases, as of March 29, 2020, in 12 states across the country.

Lagos and Abuja, who have recorded the most cases, as well as Ogun State will go into complete lockdown later on Monday, March 30, to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown, ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as other disruptions in daily life caused by the virus are expected to have significantly terrible effects on many areas of Nigerian life, the same way the virus is currently affecting most of the world.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Keyamo called on telecommunication giants such as MTN, Glo, 9Mobile, and Airtel to offer Nigerians some welfare packages to ease the pain.

He made a similar call to satellite television services such as DSTV and Startimes to consider options to help Nigerians during the difficult period.

"As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg & @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown.

"I would also urge @MTNNG @9mobileng @AirtelNigeria @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime & data to ease their pains & to ensure that communication with individuals & authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy," he tweeted.

Last week, the minister said the virus is a punishment from God, noting that the affliction might be because the world has distorted God's vision.

"God has allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him.

"We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places.

"We should collectively ask for forgiveness & it will all end in praise," he posted.

Of Nigeria's total of 111 cases, as of Monday, eight have recovered and two have died.