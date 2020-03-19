The state’s Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday, at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, on the state’s emergency preparedness and response to Corona virus outbreak.

“The state emergency preparedness and response committee has taken necessary measures necessary to prevent the importation of Coronavirus into the state,” Muhammad said.

He said the ministry was collaborating with the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, to ensure implementation.

“An isolation camp was established to quarantine any suspected cases identified through our surveillance system, which has been intensified at all levels.

“In addition, community sensitisation to create awareness on preventive measures is ongoing, including active search for possible suspects,” the commissioner said.

According to him however, the state is yet to record any suspected case of the virus.

Muhammad said the state was being proactive by putting these measures in place in view of the rising number of confirmed cases in the country.

“This has placed all states on alert for timely response to the outbreak in accordance with necessary guidelines and protocols.”

The commissioner urged the public, and media, to avoid spreading fake news about the virus, but should seek information from the appropriate channels.