Gov. Aminu Masari, who made the disclosure in Katsina while giving update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said there was no ulterior motive to the decision to quarantine the palace.

“Palace is a place where people visit all the time, we take this decision to contain spread of Coronavirus.

“Reports reaching me reveal that people in rural areas don’t obey the order, people gather during marriages, naming ceremonies, burials and other social gatherings.

“I have directed the Emirs of Katsina and Daura to deal decisively with anyone violating the order,” he said.

The governor explained that there have been some COVID-19 positive cases from the palace, while samples of 89 people had been taken from the palace for screening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Masari urged people of the state to continue to adhere strictly to the advice of health experts like social distancing, use of face masks and sanitiser, as well as frequent washing of hands with running water.