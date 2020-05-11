Kano has recorded five new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state's death toll to 26.

The northern state has recorded the second highest number of cases with 602, behind Lagos with 1,845 cases.

26 of those cases were recorded on Sunday, May 10, 2020, according to the daily update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Kano's Ministry of Health disclosed late on Sunday that it also lost five people to coronavirus-related complications, while 18 people were discharged from medical care after recovery.

The state had also announced a total of eight new deaths on Saturday, May 9.

Kano's death toll is also the second highest of any state in the country, behind Lagos with 33.

The only other states to record coronavirus deaths in double digits are Borno (16), Sokoto (12), and Katsina (10).

Due to the worrying spike in the coronavirus outbreak in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the enforcement of a total lockdown of the state for a period of two weeks on April 27.

The lockdown period ends on Monday, May 11, with no further directive yet from the presidency.

A total of 4,399 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 10.

778 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 143 people have died.