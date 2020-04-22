The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had, on April 14, ordered for the total lockdown of the state for 7-days, to stem spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deputy governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, made the disclosure in a maiden media briefing on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the lockdown would be eased for 24 hours starting from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight on Thursday April 23, adding that: “The measure is to enable the people to restock food items and other essential commodities.”‎

Gawuna, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, apologized for the inconveniences the lockdown might have caused.

He said that the measure was imperative to protect the citizens and curb the spread of the pandemic.

‎The deputy governor appealed to the residents to continue to observe social distancing, avoid crowded places, practice hand washing and good personal hygiene.

According to him, the state government will begin the distribution of ‎palliatives to the less privilege on Thursday in the Kano Emirate Council.

‎Gawuna revealed further that the state government had imposed a ban on congregational prayers and other forms of social and religious gatherings during Ramadan fasting to combat spread of the pandemic.

He added that the closure of the schools was still in force until the situation improves in the state.