Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Kano State.

The Kano State Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 that all five cases were traced to the state's index case.

The index case was announced on Saturday, April 11 - a 75-year-old former Ambassador who recently returned to the state after travelling through Kaduna, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

Lagos and the FCT have recorded 72.9% of Nigeria's total number of coronavirus cases - 373, as of April 14.

State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed on Tuesday, April 14, that the index case contacted more than 100 people at different locations, including at a mosque.

The state's fourth confirmed case has also been linked to him.

Kano has now recorded nine coronavirus cases in total. The governor announced on Tuesday that the two other cases not linked to the index case recently returned from Turkey.

"They have contacted several people. A stock is being taken now to find out the people they contacted," he said.

Ganduje announced a lockdown of the state, effective Thursday, April 16, restricting social and economic activities for seven days.

"There will be no movement in the state and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order," the governor's spokesperson, Salisu Tanko Yakasai, announced.

Nigeria has recorded at least one case of coronavirus in 19 states and the FCT, as of April 14. 99 people have recovered, but 11 people have died.