The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said the development was sequel to the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Lagos on Thursday.

The Federal Ministry of Health had on Thursday announced that the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos

The committee which would be chaired by the commissioner, was set up to respond quickly, in the event of an out break of the disease in the state.

The commissioner advised the general public to seriously observe preventive measures as advised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“People should regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitisers, maintain at least three to five feet distance between individuals and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

‘’In addition, the general public is also advised to follow good respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper, or cough and sneeze into the sleeve at the bent elbow.

“Such handkerchiefs or tissue papers should be disposed off immediately after use,” she advised

Baloni also advised individuals who had a history of travel to China, Italy and other countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19, to isolate themselves for two weeks and report any symptoms of fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing to medical personnel.

‘’Above all, residents of Kaduna State are encouraged to remain calm while people with such symptoms are to seek medical attention as the state government is pooling all resources together to ensure readiness to contain the disease in the event of an outbreak,’’ the commissioner assured.