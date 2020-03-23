The chairman said that they decided to end the strike which they embarked on since on March 5 to save humanity following the outbreak of COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Joseph said the state government met with the leadership of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and after deliberations, the association held congress to suspend the strike action.

“After several meetings with the NMA, we decided to suspend the strike action in order to attend to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The indefinite strike was necessitated by the state government’s failure to honour an agreement it had with the association bordering on salary adjustments and tackling some challenges in the health sector.

“As a sign of good faith, the association will continue to manage the patience in the infectious Diseases Control Centre being currently managed for Lassa fever till patients fully recovered.

“However, the NMA have promised to take over the negotiation.

“If after this pandemic and the government fail to implement our agreement, it will become a national issue,” Joseph said.