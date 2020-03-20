The Kaduna State government has placed a restriction on religious and social gatherings in the state as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Even though the state hasn't recorded a case of the pandemic sweeping the world, the government urged religious leaders to refrain from worships that'll attract large gatherings.

This was announced in a statement by Govern Nasir El-Rufai's special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday, March 20, 2020.

"Imams are advised not to hold Juma’at services today. In this regard, the government is taking cue from the decision of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam not to hold such prayers in the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina.

"In many Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, members of the public are encouraged to pray at home, and not congregate as is the practice in normal times.

"The Kaduna State government hereby directs that all daily congregational prayers should be suspended until the coronavirus situation is clearly contained.

"Pastors as well as congregants are expected to abide by public health advice and avoid gatherings in churches.

"Other means of worship and fellowship should be adopted in much smaller numbers of not more than 10 persons, for now.

"Public health expert advice is that large gatherings of more than 10 persons are not advisable at this point, and any assembly of more than 50 persons are therefore prohibited in Kaduna State until further notice," the statement read.

The state government has similarly announced the closure of all schools - nursery and primary schools, secondary schools and all tertiary institutions effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

Social gatherings in parties, bars, restaurants, night clubs, public parks and similar places are also suspended until further notice.

Nigeria currently has 10 active cases of coronavirus, all in Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti. The country's first two cases have recovered, with one already discharged and the other also set to be released if he tests negative a second time.

Since coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, over 250,000 people have been infected, and at least 10,000 killed around the world. More than 88,000 people have also recovered from the virus.