Mr Ismaila Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer in the office of the State Head of the Civil Service, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the state government had on March 24 directed civil servants to work from home for two weeks, as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The government had since then been extending the order by two weeks, until now that it extended it by one week.

“Jigawa Government has extended the work-from-home order for civil servants in the state to June 23, 2020.

“The civil servants are directed to continue to work from home for additional one week so as to avoid unnecessary outbreak or further spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

“The extension became necessary as the government is determined to ensure that all proactive measures are put in place to stop further spread of the deadly virus,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the Head of Service, Mr Hussaini Ali, commended the civil servants for complying with the order.

“Ali urged them to strictly adhere to directives by the state government on social distancing, regular hand washing, as well as use of face masks in order to avoid contracting the virus.’’

NAN also recalls that Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state, while addressing newsmen on June 3, said that the policy would soon be lifted as government would continue to observe, notice and sustain improvement in the containment of the pandemic.

Badaru was quoted as saying that the government was informed by medical experts that it needed to spend two consecutive incubation periods performing active case-search and testing.

“As we continue to notice and sustain improvements, we will open up government offices and lift the policy on working from home soon.

“However, I was informed by medical experts that we need to spend two consecutive incubation periods performing active-case search and testing.

“Where no case is confirmed, we pop our chests in pride and say we are out of the woods.

“But for now, we are not yet there.

“Nonetheless, we may not have to reach this milestone before lifting this policy,’’ Badaru said.