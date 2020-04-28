Tinubu made the disclosure in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos on Monday.

He, however, said that one of his aides tested positive for the virus.

Tinubu described COVID-19 as real and a serious threat to mankind.

“Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of his death.

“Today, the results are out and his sample tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death, my wife and I, alongside our aides, undertook the COVID-19 test on Saturday.

“The results of the tests were returned this morning, and both my wife and I are negative,” he said.

According to Tinubu, the aide who tested positive has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

“Further contact tracing and COVID-19 testing are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of the affected aide,” he added.

He urged those stigmatising COVID-19 patients to desist from such and show sympathy to them.

“We cannot defeat this health menace through ignorance or by stigmatising carriers.

“We can only beat it through transparency, knowledge and compassion. This, we have learned firsthand.

“We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist.

“The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation,” he added.

He advised Nigerians to adhere to all precautionary measures put in place by government in order to check the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“We must do all we can to contain the spread of the virus and treat those of us who have been hit by it with sympathy.

“We must maintain social distancing and comply with other health measures to protect ourselves and others.

“In this way, we all may contribute to halt the spread of this dangerous virus,” Tinubu said.