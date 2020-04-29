In a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee, in Abuja, the commission said that the vehicles were deployed in response to the request by the PTF to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the two states.

“ln response to request by the PTF on combating COVlD-19 for more vehicles to support the national emergency against the Coronavirus pandemic, the Commission has deployed about 39 additional vehicles.

“Thirty pick up vans have been deployed to Kano to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the State while nine vehicles have been assigned to Plateau.”

Okoye said the Commission would continue to work with all agencies and stakeholders to combat COVlD-19 in the country.

He reiterated INEC’s appeal to all citizens to stay safe by complying with the advise of the medical authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC earlier on April 3, deployed about 100 vehicles to six states to support the PTF in combating the COVID-19.

The pick-up vans were deployed to Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Kano, Rivers and FCT for contact tracing, surveillance/ laboratory and infection prevention/control in the six states.