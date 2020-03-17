This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion earlier, Onofiok said that the seriousness of Coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation branded a global epidemic, had so far affected almost 200,000 persons worldwide and killed over 7,000 in over 60 nations.

“The very far-reaching efforts of governments all over the world including nations such as Ghana and South Africa, where gatherings of more than 50 persons have been prohibited.

“Social distancing of at least 3 feet apart is encouraged, widespread use of sanitisers recommended, and citizens encouraged to stay indoors with some cities and nations on total lockdown.

“In fact workers are encouraged to work from home while students are encouraged to study online,” he said.

Onofiok said that the Ministry of Aviation and security agencies should immediately halt all flights from high-risk countries especially the UK, Spain, Italy, the U.S., China and South Korea.

He, however, said that for Nigerians who would come into the country should be tested on arrival and may be quarantined.

Onofiok called for the suspension of the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Edo.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Twitter/@FemiGbaja]

The lawmaker said that the house appreciated the place and importance of sports in national development, harmony and unity.

He said that the sports festival had numerous ways of identifying new talents, building sports infrastructure, promoting friendships and preparing athletes for international competitions.

Onofiok appreciated the Edo State Government for spending substantial public funds on publicity, rehabilitation and upgrading of sporting facilities to welcome other athletes.

He said that virtually all sporting activities in the world such as Tennis, Judo, London Marathon, Formula 1, The U.S. Masters, football competitions among others have been put on hold.

The green chambers recommended that any other activities with a large gathering in the interest of the nation’s health and wellbeing should be called off till further notice.

The house urged all health agencies to work with governments at all levels to upgrade facilities and remain at alert.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the relevant committees to ensure compliance.