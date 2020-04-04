The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that doctors, nurses and medical experts from China will soon arrive in Nigeria to support the Federal Government in the fight against coronavirus.

Ehanire announced this during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The minister said this following a comment by the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, that efforts to contain COVID-19 in Nigeria were being limited by finance, manpower.

Ehanire said, “The global number has crossed one million mark, barely three months after the first cases were first reported in Wuhan, China. It is an indication that it is a public health challenge that we must not take lightly.”

“We are already seeing what may be the indication of community transmission, in that 30 per cent of the cases have incomplete epidemiological information. 51 per cent are imported cases and 19 per cent are through contacts of known cases.

210 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Nigeria. (BusinessInsider) Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

“Directors of the Federal Ministry of Health had discussions with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to explore the potential for local production of medical consumables such as face masks, gloves, sanitisers and even ventilators.

“This is in view of looming global shortages of medical supplies for the response due to high demands from all countries. Clinical trials and other processes are ongoing to validate various therapeutic for COVID-19 treatment.”

After the briefing on Friday, the NCDC recorded 20 new coronavirus cases in five states.