Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Akin Abayomi has said that the three suspected cases of Coronavirus in the state have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The state government announced on Thursday, March 5, 2020, that three travelers from France, England and China were isolated at the containment facility in Yaba over suspicion that they may have been infected with the disease.

After taking their samples for analysis, the commissioner in a tweet on Friday, March 6, 2020, said they all tested negative for the disease.

He tweeted, “All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged.”

Earlier, Abayomi disclosed that the 44-year-old Italian man, who was the index case of coronavirus in Nigeria will be released when he no longer poses a threat to other members of the society.

According to him, he has been responding well to treatment since he arrived at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

He said, “The Italian has been with us for one week now; his clinical situation is quite stable, the symptoms are dramatically resolving; so, we are expectant that we will continue to make this kind of progress.

As of today (Wednesday), he is in a better spirit; he requested psychosocial support as he was getting a bit depressed because he is in isolation. He is the only person in the ward, and of course, very few visitors, because his family is not in Nigeria.”

Nigeria recorded her first case of the virus when the Italian businessman landed in Lagos, the country’s most populous city, late February.

Since the disease was diagnosed in Nigeria, over 100 people have been quarantined in Lagos and Ogun states.