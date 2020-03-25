Okauru, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said that they would also undergo COVID-19 testing this week.

“We are taking this action following my exposure to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who announced that he tested positive to the virus.

“I attended different meetings of the NGF and the Nigerian Economic Council last week which were also attended by the governor.

“Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week,’’ he said.

Okauru said further that all members of NGF Secretariat that participated in the NGF would be observing self-isolation.

“We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same.

“By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings, all necessary precautions as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status.

“We will self-isolate and take the stringent measures possible to protect the public,’’ he said.

According to him, all the organisations to which his wife is affiliated has already begun work from home in line with earlier government directive.

Okauru, therefore, urged Nigerians to follow all NCDC guidelines for COVID-19 and stay except the workers of essential services.