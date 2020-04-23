In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the 36 state governors in the country have recommended a two-week nationwide lockdown.

The governors announced this in a statement following their meeting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said the national lockdown became necessary due to the continued rise in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

A communiqe issued by the NGF chairman at the end of the sixth COVID-19 teleconference meeting detailed that only essential services would be permitted.

The governors also called for the decentralization of the COVID-19 response as the best chance of nipping the spread of the virus in communities; with over 25 States now affected by the spread of the virus and increasing evidence of community transmission.

Members of the NGF also voiced serious concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are “adequately” provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are “constantly” trained on the use of protective gears.

This followed an update from the NGF Secretariat on the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Governors also resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level, headed by their State Commissioners of Health in order to strengthen coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across States.

