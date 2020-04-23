In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the 36 state governors in the country have recommended a two-week national lockdown.

The governors announced this in a statement following their meeting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said the national lockdown became necessary due to the continued rise in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Fayemi was also reported to have said that COVID-19 committees would be set up at the regional level, adding that the committee would be headed by states’ commissioners for health.

The governors also expressed concern over rising cases of coronavirus infections among health workers.