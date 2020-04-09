Governor Oyetola, during the launching in Osogbo, said that the scheme was part of the measures to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said that 15, 562 poor people across the state would get N20,000 each.

The governor said that the Federal Government had approved the payment of cumulative four months stipend to the beneficiaries across the state.

Oyetola said that the N20,000 arrears for the months of January, February, March and April would be paid to each of the beneficiaries through direct cash transfer, as it had been done in a few other states.

“The Federal Government initiative will complement the efforts taken by the state government to cushion the effects of the statewide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” he said.

According to him, the lockdown has affected the finances of many income earners and has consequently expanded the population of the vulnerable group in the state.

Oyetola added that government had started the distribution of more than 6,000 bags of rice to the needy across the state.

He called for more institutional supports for the state in the fight against the virus.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response and intervention, targeted at the vulnerable group in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had, on March 29, announced the total lockdown of the state, effective from midnight of March 31, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

NAN also reports that 20 Coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in the state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).